After nearly two years away from the UFC, Nate Diaz may be returning to the promotion.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting is reporting that Diaz has been engaged in serious talks with the UFC about a return to the octagon, potentially on Aug. 4 at UFC 227, which takes place in Los Angeles. Diaz is from Stockton, Calif., which is about a five-hour drive from Los Angeles.

No potential opponents have been named at this time. There’s also yet to be a determination about whether Diaz would headline the card should he agree to terms to fight for the 24th time in his UFC career. Overall he holds a 19-11 record in professional MMA.

Diaz is the only fighter to hold a win over Conor McGregor in the UFC, when he submitted him at UFC 196 in March of 2016. That event was one of the most purchased pay-per-view cards in the company’s history.

Gustafsson versus Rockhold being discussed

Raphael Marinho of Brazilian outlet Combate reports that the UFC is inching towards finalizing a light heavyweight fight between Alexander Gustafsson and former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

This would be the first light heavyweight fight of Rockhold’s career after he attributed moving up to his difficult weight cut at middleweight.

The 16-4 Rockhold is coming off of a loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 221 in Perth, Australia, where a win would have earned him the interim middleweight title and a shot at champion Robert Whittaker.

Gustafsson recently said that he would not fight again unless the interim light heavyweight title was on the line and whether a title would be up for grabs in this matchup has yet to be reported.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who defeated Romero to win the title, hinted that Rockhold would be fighting for an interim title in his next fight, so signs are pointing to that being a potential caveat.

Should Rockhold win the interim title, it creates an interesting scenario where he would be aligned to fight champion Daniel Cormier, who is a longtime training partner and friend.

Cormier’s next fight is for the heavyweight championship and that may be where he fights for the remainder of his career, which he has said will end in March of 2019 when he turns 40.

Matchup between Vick and Felder in the works

According to a report by MMA-Today, which was also verified by MMAJunkie, a lightweight clash between 11th ranked James Vick and 14th ranked Paul Felder is being discussed for the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card in Boise, Idaho on July 14.

Felder most recently was slated to fight on UFC 223, but was left without an opponent when Al Iaquinta ended up in the main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov, a slot that he had hoped to get after Max Holloway was no longer cleared to cut weight and Felder had weighed in at 155.0 pounds.

Vick is coming off of a win in February over previously ranked Francisco Trinaldo by unanimous decision and is currently on a four-fight winning streak.

Alvarez wants new contract before UFC return

Eddie Alvarez, one of the most exciting fighters in all of mixed martial arts, is eager to return to the UFC octagon, but not before he receives a contract extension.

Rumours have surfaced that Alvarez could potentially face Dustin Poirier in a rematch this July as the headliner of the promotion’s Fight Night event in Calgary, but reports indicate that Alvarez would want a contract extension in order for that to happen.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that Alvarez met with UFC president Dana White when White was in Philadelphia to watch his hometown Celtics face the 76ers in the NBA playoffs.

Alvarez and Poirier previously fought to a controversial no contest last May at UFC 211 in Dallas.

Kaufman wins Invicta women’s bantamweight championship

Canadian Sarah Kaufman successfully captured the third championship of her professional MMA career over the weekend when she defeated Katharina Lehner for the vacant Invicta FC women’s bantamweight championship.

Kaufman, a former UFC fighter, previously held the bantamweight title in Strikeforce and HCF, which are now both defunct.

The win in Invicta could get her closer to a second chance in the UFC, where she accrued a 1-2-1 record.

Kaufman has previously fought some of the biggest names in women’s MMA with matchups against Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Marloes Coenen and Valentina Shevchenko among the bouts on her 25-fight resume.