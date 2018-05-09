Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri and head coach Dwane Casey will hold a joint season-ending media availability today at 1:30pm et/10:30am pt.

The news conference will be streamed LIVE on TSN4 and TSN GO.

Ujiri is expected to address the future of Casey, who was named National Basketball Coaches Association’s Coach of the Year (as voted by NBA coaches) earlier on Wednesday.

TSN Raptors Reporter Josh Lewenberg reported Tuesday the team was "strongly leaning towards making a coaching change."

Casey has spent the past seven seasons with the Raptors and coached the team to an Eastern Conference-best 59-23 record.

However, the Raptors were swept in the second round of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, marking the third year in a row the Raptors have fallen to the Cavaliers in the playoffs – including sweeps in back to back years – and the fourth time in five seasons the Raptors haven’t advanced past the second round. Toronto’s record against LeBron James and the Cavaliers during that span is 2-12.

Casey’s 320 regular season wins are far and away the most in franchise history compared to Sam Mitchell’s second place total of 156 and Lenny Wilkens’ 113. Casey also leads Raptors’ coaches in playoff appearances with five and guided the team to their first ever Eastern Conference Final appearance in 2016. They also set a regular season franchise wins record this season with 59. In 558 games, Casey’s record with Toronto stands at 320-238, while his career record sits at 373-307.