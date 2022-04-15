Unflappable Nylander embraces third-line role When William Nylander gets rattled it usually leads to him elevating his play. Since being moved to the third line on March 26 during a game in Montreal, Nylander has done his part to make the new formation work.

The Maple Leafs practised at Ford Performance Centre on Friday before travelling to Ottawa.

William Nylander cracks a smile when asked about his even-strength production.

"I was joking with some of the guys. I say, 'If you guys want a minus come play with me.'"

Even after a plus-two effort on Thursday, Nylander is minus-13 this season, which is the worst mark on the team. Luckily for the Leafs, Nylander's confidence isn't easily shaken. The latest example of that came against the Washington Capitals. Early in Thursday's game, the 25-year-old Swede had an open net to shoot at, but was thwarted by the paddle of Capitals keeper Ilya Samsonov.

It turns out Samsonov made an incredible stick save on Nylander #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/5p7o1ze7ju — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 14, 2022

"He misses a pretty good look and it's amazing how he comes back after that and plays a tremendous game and buries two opportunities," observed centre John Tavares. "The first one was a heck of a shot."

"I just tried to rip it," Nylander told TSN in an intermission interview. "I was rattled after that first save he made on me."

When Nylander gets rattled it usually leads to him elevating his play. Since being moved to the third line on March 26 during a game in Montreal, Nylander has done his part to make the new formation work.

"We got guys that can score all throughout the lineup so it doesn't really matter where I play," Nylander insisted. "It's so easy to jump into any line so it doesn't really affect the way I think the game."

"It's a skill," said Tavares. "That's something that's a real bonus for Willy is his ability to always be confident and not take things too seriously, but at the same time be extremely driven."

Sheldon Keefe felt his hand was forced when he initially flipped Nylander and Ilya Mikheyev, because the Tavares-Nylander connection had gone stale, but now the coach likes what he sees from the balanced alignment.

"Having a threat like Willy on the third line makes it a little bit more challenging for teams that generally rely on their top four [defencemen] to play against your best players and then get minutes for their third pair against guys lower in your lineup," Keefe said. "It makes it a little more challenging and, as a result, gets some favourable match-ups for Will."

Nylander's ice time has dropped from 18:22 per game to 17:33 in his nine outings since the line switch, but Keefe is always looking to mix in extra shifts with Tavares or Auston Matthews.

"He's playing there at the moment, but whether it's power play, four-on-four or when Keefer's looking for an offensive-zone look, he's right at the top of the list to be out there because of the impact he can make," Tavares pointed out.

Nylander, who's up to 30 goals and 71 points this season, makes the third line, which includes centre David Kampf (nine goals) and Pierre Engvall (13 goals), much more dangerous.

"We've seen positive steps from Engvall since playing with Will," noted Keefe. "That's what you want is your best people to impact other players."

Engvall made a nice pass to spring Nylander on his first goal against the Capitals.

"He's a horse out there," Nylander said of his countryman. "The speed he brings, the strength on pucks, the shot that he has and he made some nice passes last night too, so he's been really good."

Thursday was the first time Nylander potted a pair of five-on-five goals in the same game since Feb. 19. Still, he was left shaking his head about a couple missed chances.

"I thought about those, for sure," he admitted. "One at the end and the one with the paddle, yeah, those were bugging me a little bit."

Nylander jokes about even-strength luck: 'If you want a minus, play with me' William Nylander talks about his comfort level on the third line alongside David Kampf and Pierre Engvall, and jokes about his luck on even-strength after potting two more goals on Thursday night.

---

Mikheyev is making the most of his second-line opportunity alongside Tavares and Alex Kerfoot. He scored two goals of his own against the Capitals, including a breakaway beauty.

"He's so fast and explosive," said Matthews. "If he gets a step on you he's gone. As a goalie it's hard to anticipate what he's going to do, because he has so much speed coming at you."

Mikheyev has always had the speed, but this season he's added the finish. His shooting percentage has skyrocketed from 6.5 last season to 13.4 this year.

"I have improved," the 27-year-old said. "Just practice, practice and practice."

"He is adding different moves and deceptions to his finish," Keefe noted. "The confidence has been there for him."

Mikheyev has earned that confidence by spending countless hours with Toronto's development staff. Shortly after arriving on the ice ahead of Friday's practice, Mikheyev got a smile and fist bump from skill development consultant Denver Manderson.

"Maybe more patience," Mikheyev said of his evolution. "It's experience every year."

Tavares believes Mikheyev is more comfortable off the ice as well.

"Whether it's living here or being in the locker room with the guys, he's really starting to have such a good feel for us as people," Tavares said. "You build those relationships and you see that translate into his game on the ice and his feel for his role and how he can impact the game."

Mikheyev finds his finish; enjoys having another Ilya on Leafs Ilya Mikheyev talks about his goal-scoring success as of late, while Auston Matthews comments on what makes the 'fast and explosive' Maple Leafs forward hard to defend.

---

The addition of another Russian – defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin, who was acquired via trade from Arizona in February – has also helped.

"It's good for me, of course," Mikheyev said. "We can speak in Russian here in the locker room and have dinner on the road."

Lyubushkin also scored on Thursday. It was his first goal as a Leaf and only his second strike in 203 NHL games.

"I told him before the game, he needs to shoot it," Mikheyev revealed. "If you have an opportunity just shoot. Just close your eyes and shoot."

The Leafs bench was roaring after the Lyubushkin shot went in.

"It was a big moment for him," Matthews said. "You saw the reaction from everybody. We were just so happy for him. I'm sure it means even more to have his wife and kids here as well."

Lyubushkin's family arrived in Toronto this week.

"They had been in Arizona for a long time," Keefe said. "This was the second game they had been here. For him to score and continue to play well, we are happy for him."

The goal is gravy, but what the Leafs really like is the way Lyubushkin lowers the boom on opponents.

"He's so competitive," observed goalie Jack Campbell. "You see him throwing the body around and doing a great job in front of the net. Any time somebody even breathes on me out there, he gets right in their face."

"We love Boosh," said Matthews. "He's been an incredible addition to our team. Since he's stepped in here he's brought that physical element and other elements we were missing a little bit of."

Not lil Boosh (0:16) telling Dad to give a fan a puck 😩🙌 pic.twitter.com/WeojjTnsP6 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 12, 2022

---

Matthews reached the 100-point mark during Thursday's win. He's just the third player in Leafs history to reach that milestone joining Darryl Sittler and Doug Gilmour, who each did it twice.

"It's humbling," said Matthews about his latest entry into the franchise's record book. "I feel like I just keep repeating myself but, obviously, to be mentioned with those two guys, what they were able to do for this team and this city in just paving the way for guys like myself and the guys who are here, it's a big honour."

Matthews has a career-high 43 assists to go along with his league leading 58 goals.

"He always is creating something out there," linemate Michael Bunting said. "Any time he has the puck, he's making plays. It's unbelievable that he's hit 100."

Matthews hit the century mark courtesy a second assist on Bunting's first-period goal. It was Bunting's first goal since March 7 and snapped a 17-game drought. Bunting threw the metaphorical monkey off his back after the goal.

"It's just going to boost his confidence level," Matthews predicted. "It gives you a little extra step out there when you breakthrough like that. That's huge for him."

Thursday was also a milestone night for the late-blooming Bunting, who suited up in game No. 100 in his NHL career.

"The boys were kind of giving it to me," the 26-year-old rookie said. "But it's definitely pretty cool to play 100 games in this league and hopefully I play hundreds more. So, that's the goal. It took a while for me to get to this league and earn a spot and, you know, I'm here now and I'm going to do everything I can to not let that go. I'm going to bring it every, single night."

Teammates have raved about Bunting's ability to take a beating, especially in front of the net, and keep on going.

"I'm willing to take that beating if that means one can go in, one bounces off me, or it creates havoc for a linemate to score," Bunting said. "I'm definitely willing to pay the piece for the guys. It doesn't bother me. It's fun. That's hockey."

Matthews humble in reaching 100-point milestone, wouldn't be possible without his team Auston Matthews became the third Maple Leaf to ever record a 100-point season, joining franchise legends Darryl Sittler and Doug Gilmour in the effort. Matthews also gives praise to teammate Michael Bunting, who threw the monkey off his back and helped Matthews cross the 100-point threshold in the first period.

---

Matthews mimicked Bunting during Friday's practice. After Tavares scored during a power-play drill, Matthews threw the monkey off his back and then, just for good measure, grabbed the metaphorical monkey off his captain's back and tossed it away.

Toronto has failed to convert on 15 man-advantage chances over the last three games and even allowed a shorthanded goal during this stretch. Keefe met up with assistant coach Spencer Carbery, who oversees the units, on Friday morning.

"It's funny," Keefe said. "We have been thinking about and talking about our power play of late and we haven't liked it for the last little bit, but how quickly we forget that before coming back here and playing these last three games on home ice, we went on an eight-game stretch where we were at 42 per cent. So, we're not going to overreact to a tough little slide here."

The Leafs have clicked on 28 per cent of their power-play chances this year, which is tops in the NHL.

Leafs PP 0/15 over last three games



Top unit strikes at practice … Auston Matthews with a Bunting-esque monkey toss pic.twitter.com/2M8uxBy6Qd — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2022

---

Campbell shrugged off Thursday's collision with Tom Wilson. The big Capitals winger knocked the goalie's mask off while trying to chase down a loose puck in the first period.

"I just reached for the puck and it's a hockey play," Campbell said. "I met him at the All-Star Game and he's a nice guy. I don't think any harm was done by it. I love a little contact here and there. So, it was fine."

Keefe liked Campbell's ability to turn the page on the scary moment, but saw the play a bit differently.

"Didn't look like a very nice guy in that moment," Keefe said. "Any time a guy gets hit in the head you don't like it, especially when it is a goalie and the mask is flying off. I didn't like it at all."

Tom Wilson runs Jack Campbell pic.twitter.com/uHKaqBnv2y — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 14, 2022

Campbell was playing for the first time in a week. The 30-year-old had been nursing an undisclosed issue.

"I'm feeling a lot better now," Campbell said after the game. "Coach always has my back and gives me the time to make sure I'm getting back to 100 per cent. Yeah, I'm feeling really good."

Erik Kallgren will start on Saturday in Ottawa. Campbell, who was a full participant in Friday's practice, is projected to play on Sunday at home against the New York Islanders.

Campbell shrugs off Wilson collision: 'He's a nice guy' After a collision with Tom Wilson that knocked his mask off on Thursday night, Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell says it was a 'hockey play' and he loves a 'little contact here and there'.

---

Jake Muzzin missed Friday's practice. The defenceman also missed Tuesday's game with an undisclosed issue.

"Things flared up a little bit," Keefe said. "He'll take some time to let it settle down a little bit and see how it responds. He won't be available this weekend and we'll re-assess him from there ... It has nothing to do with the concussions he was dealing with before. It's just something else he's been dealing with."

Muzzin has suited up four times since returning from a concussion, which forced him to miss 20 games.

Justin Holl will take Muzzin's place alongside T.J. Brodie.

Leafs Ice Chips: Muzzin out again; Matthews throws monkey off PP's back Jake Muzzin did not participate in the Maple Leafs' practice on Friday and will not be available this weekend due to an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, Auston Matthews threw the metaphorical monkey off his back and the back of John Tavares after the top unit scored a goal during special teams practice. Mark Masters has more.

---

Ondrej Kase was back on the ice on Friday.

"To be out there and touching the puck and doing what he loves to do is really good to see," said Keefe. "I chatted with him a bit in the lunch room and he's in good spirits. It seems like it was a good day for him."

Kase sustained a concussion on March 19. Keefe is hopeful that the winger will be available for the playoffs.

"We're going to be cautious and do what's right for him," the coach said. "Today was a very positive day. The more positive days he can have then we'll start to look at it and think about it."

There is no timeline for his return.

Really good to see Ondrej Kase back on the ice



Working his way back from a concussion sustained March 19 pic.twitter.com/h14OW0tk7m — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 15, 2022

---

Lines at Friday's practice:



Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Mikheyev - Tavares - Kerfoot

Nylander - Kampf - Engvall

Clifford - Blackwell - Spezza

Abruzzese, Simmonds



Rielly - Lyubushkin

Brodie - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Rubins



Campbell

Kallgren



Power play units at Friday's practice:



QB: Rielly

Flanks: Matthews, Marner

Middle / Net front: Nylander & Tavares rotate



QB: Giordano

Flanks: Liljegren, Spezza

Middle: Mikheyev

Net front: Bunting