Canucks to buy out G Holtby; Sharks to buy out G Jones

The Vancouver Canucks will buy out goaltender Braden Holtby on Tuesday, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun has confirmed.

Holtby has one year left on his current contract at a cap hit of $4.3 million.

The Canucks will have to place Holtby on waivers to complete the transaction.

Sources confirming the same. Not that @DhaliwalSports needs confirming. https://t.co/2WUYopfSU8 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 27, 2021

The 31-year-old appeared in 21 games last season for the Canucks and posted a 7-11-3 record with a 3.67 GAA and .889 save percentage.

LeBrun also reports that the San Jose Sharks will place goaltender Martin Jones on unconditional waivers to buy him out on on Tuesday.

Sources tell @KKurzNHL and myself that the Sharks are placing Martin Jones on unconditional waivers today for purposes of a buyout — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 27, 2021

Jones has three years left on his deal with a cap hit of $5.75 million per season.