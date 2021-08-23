Canucks Sports & Entertainment confirmed support for the province of British Columbia's proof of vaccination program, CSE President Michael Doyle announced on Monday.

CSE’s vaccination program will require all guests, employees and event staff to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry to Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre for all games, concerts and events.



"The health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community has always been a top priority and we welcome today's announcement by Premier Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Dix," said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations.

"The new program will help us ensure everyone is as safe and comfortable as possible at Rogers Arena and the Abbotsford Centre. We will now work closely with local health authorities to implement an efficient and effective entry process for everyone coming to games, concerts and live events."