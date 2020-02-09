After saying Saturday night that Brock Boeser will be out "a little bit" with an upper-body injury, head coach Travis Green told reporters Sunday he will miss at least the next two games.

That means he will be out of commission for Monday's game against the Nashville Predators and Wednesday's contest against the Chicago Blackhawks. Green said the team will then reassess later next week.

Boeser was injured during Saturday night's 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames in the third period and went straight to the room after getting tangled up in the neutral zone.

The 22-year-old has 16 goals and 45 points in 55 games so far this season.