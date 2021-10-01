Green going with more veteran lineups this preseason than usual to develop chemistry

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Travis Hamonic will not opt out of the 2021-22 NHL season, the team announced on Friday.

“We’ve received confirmation that Travis Hamonic will not be opting out this season," Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a statement. "He remains at home, dealing with some personal matters. We continue to support him, and out of respect for the situation, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Hamonic signed a two-year, $6 million contract extension with the Canucks ahead of reaching free agency in July.

He did not report for training camp with the Canucks last week, with Benning stating Monday that the defenceman was dealing with a personal matter.

“He’s dealing with a personal issue, and I think everybody should just leave it alone,” Benning said, per the Vancouver Province. “I don’t know why people think with everything that’s going on in the world that when we make a statement about a personal issue, people think they can stick their noses in it.

“Just leave the guy alone and let him figure out what he needs to figure out. I’m in constant communication with his agent and he’s got a decision to make with how he’s feeling about everything. When he lets me know, we’ll work from there."

Hamonic elected to opt out of the 2020 playoffs while a member of the Calgary Flames.

The 31-year-old posted three goals and 10 points in 38 games last season with Vancouver, his first with the team after signing as a free agent.

A veteran of 675 NHL games, Hamonic has 40 goals and 198 points over his career with the Canucks, Flames and New York Islanders.