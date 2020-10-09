LeBrun: Canucks still working to re-sign Markstrom, but Flames and Oilers have interest

The Vancouver Canucks signed forward Tyler Motte to a two-year contract extension on Friday, according to his agent, Rich Evans.

Tyler Motte has agreed to a 2 year contract with Vancouver. — Rich Evans (@Hockeyagent) October 9, 2020

Motte, 25, had four goals and eight points in 34 games this past season. He added four goals and one assist in 17 games during the Return to Play.

Motte was a fourth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2013 NHL Draft.