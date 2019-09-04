The Vancouver Canucks announced Wednesday they have re-signed restricted free agent forward Nikolay Goldobin to a one-year, one-way contract worth $900,000.

"Nikolay is a gifted offensive player who has shown good chemistry with some of our other younger players," Canucks GM Jim Benning said. "He has taken steps to round out his game and we're excited to see continued improvement from him this season."

In 63 games for the Canucks last season, Goldobin finished with seven goals and 20 assists.

After two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, Goldobin has spent the past three seasons in Vancouver, and has 19 goals and 27 assists in 124 career games.