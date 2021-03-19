Petry knows importance of back-to-back games against surging Canucks

It looks like the Vancouver Canucks won't have Tanner Pearson back for a while.

Head coach Travis Green told reporters Friday that Pearson will miss at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Let's see if that affects his trade deadline stock or not (yes I know the Canucks want to re-sign him as well) https://t.co/QN9hXIUgvZ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 19, 2021

Pearson, who was listed at No. 11 on TSN's Trade Bait List, is expected to be out through the April 12 trade deadline.

The winger was injured late in Wednesday's shootout victory over the Ottawa Senators.

Pearson is a pending unrestricted free agent, carrying a cap hit of $3.75 million. The 28-year-old has six goals and 11 points in 33 games this season after posting 21 goals and a career-high 45 points in 69 games with the Canucks last season.

Prior to his time with Vancouver, Pearson spent parts of seven seasons with the Los Angeles Kings and was acquired by the Canucks in a February 2019 trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He was selected No. 30 overall in the 2012 NHL Draft by L.A.