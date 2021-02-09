The Vancouver Whitecaps' second-longest tenured player is sticking around.

The club announced a new deal for right-back Jake Nerwinski on Tuesday that will take him through 2022 with an option for 2023.

"Year-over-year, Jake puts the work in behind the scenes and sets a good example for our younger players," Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. "In addition to his professionalism on the field, he also leads off the field by sharing his time with important community initiatives. We are happy to finalize Jake’s new contract and pleased he will continue to be a member of our club.”

The 26-year-old Nerwinski was originally taken with the seventh overall selection of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft out of Connecticut.

In four seasons with the club, Nerwinski has made 105 appearances across all competitions.

“I am very happy to have signed a new contract here in Vancouver,” Nerwinski said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing my career in the city I have called my home for the past four years and grateful that this club has given me the opportunity to fulfill my lifelong dream of becoming a professional soccer player. I'm proud to play for an organization that has shown confidence and trust in my abilities. I'll continue to work hard every day to show my commitment to this club, to my teammates and to our fans.”

A native of Lawrenceville, NJ, Nerwinski needs 14 more appearances to crack the club's all-time top-10 appearance-makers.