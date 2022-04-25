After leaving what could prove to be a crucial point on the table Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights are turning their attention to a must-win game on Tuesday against the Dallas Stars.

The Golden Knights appeared to have two points secured Sunday against the San Jose Sharks when Timo Meier scored with less than a second left in the third period to tie the game 4-4. Vegas outshot the Sharks 6-1 in overtime but couldn't take advantage a full two-minute power play in the extra frame and eventually lost in a shootout.

"Definitely a tough pill to swallow," team captain Mark Stone said. "We have to win the next game. If we win the next game, you never know what could happen. You can get some help. We've gotten some along the way.

"Really a devastating loss, but we're still in it. You have to think that way. We have to win a big game on Tuesday to keep our chances alive."

After earning just one point on Sunday, the Golden Knights will not have a chance to tie Dallas for the final wild-card spot with a regulation win on Tuesday. The Golden Knights, at best, could close the gap to one point with two games remaining in the season for both teams. Vegas does, however, own the tiebreaker on the Stars with 33 regulation and overtime wins this season to 30 for the Stars.

Following Tuesday's game, Vegas will close out their schedule against the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, while the Stars will face the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks.