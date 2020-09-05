Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves has been suspended for one game by the NHL's Department of Player Safety for an illegal check to the head on Vancouver Canucks forward Tyler Motte.

Vegas’ Ryan Reaves has been suspended for one playoff game for an Illegal Check to the Head on Vancouver’s Tyler Motte. https://t.co/cHK4FbkvnF — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 5, 2020

In the second period of Game 7 on Friday night, Reaves hit Motte in the head. Reaves was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct and was ejected from the game. Motte left the game before returning.

The Golden Knights won the game 3-0 and advance to the Western Conference final where they will face the Dallas Stars.