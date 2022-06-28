After naming former Boston Bruins bench boss Bruce Cassidy as their new head coach earlier this month, the Vegas Golden Knights announced three more additions to their coaching staff on Monday.

NEWS: The Golden Knights have hired John Stevens as Assistant Coach and Sean Burke as Director of Goaltending. Mike Rosati has been named Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting.



More info: https://t.co/ycfF9gS9HW #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 29, 2022

John Stevens will serve as an assistant, Sean Burke is coming on board as the Director of Goaltending and NHL Goaltending Coach and Mike Rosati was named Manager of Goaltending Development and Scouting.

The 56-year-old Stevens coached the Philadelphia Flyers from 2006 to 2010 as well as the Los Angeles Kings from 2017 to 2019, winning the Stanley Cup as an assistant in 2012 and 2014. He has been an assistant with the Dallas Stars for the past three seasons.

"John Stevens is a very respected NHL coach with an extensive resume that adds considerably to our staff," Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon said in a release. "We are excited to add a two-time Stanley Cup winner with head coaching experience."

Burke, 55, has worked with the Arizona Coyotes and Montreal Canadiens in front office roles following a long 18-year career in the NHL.

"Sean Burke is a great addition to the organization, with tremendous experience as an elite NHL goaltender and an accomplished coach and executive," said McCrimmon. "We are pleased to keep Mike Rosati in an influential role across the organization. With those two and Henderson goaltending coach Fred Brathwaite, we have proven, qualified expertise at the goalie position."

Rosati, 54, has been with Vegas' franchise since their inception since 2016, serving as the goalie coach for the past two seasons.