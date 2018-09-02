Veteran defenceman Alexei Emelin is heading to the KHL, signing a three-year contract with Avangard, the league announced on Sunday.

After 7 seasons in the NHL Alexei Emelin heads to Avangard. pic.twitter.com/qGiancgkmf — KHL (@khl_eng) September 2, 2018

The 32-year-old spent last season with the Nashville Predators, scoring one goal with eight assists over 76 games. He also appeared in 10 playoff games.

Prior to the Preds, Emelin spent the first six years of his career with the Montreal Canadiens, scoring 14 goals and 58 assists over 380 games. The Russian also had one goal and four assists over 29 playoff contests.

The Habs selected Emelin in the third round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.