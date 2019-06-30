1h ago
Veteran G Smith will join Oilers
TSN.ca Staff
Veteran goaltender Mike Smith has chosen to play with the Edmonton Oilers, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli. The expectation is that his salary will be in the neighbourhood of $2 million with the potential to earn $2 million more in performance bonuses on a one-year deal. An announcement is expected on Monday.
The 37-year-old recorded a .898 save percentage and a 2.72 GAA with 23 wins in 40 starts with the Calgary Flames this season. In the Stanley Cup playoffs, Smith recorded a .917 save percentage and a 3.20 GAA with one win in five starts.
Over the course of his 13-year career, Smith has played for the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Arizona Coyotes.
The Kingston, Ontario native is coming off a six-year, $34 million contract.Smith has 243 wins, a .912 save percentage, and a 2.70 GAA in 571 career NHL games.