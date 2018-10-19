Must See: Fleury robs Flyers on back-to-back breakaways

Alex Tuch is sticking around in Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Tuch agreed to a seven-year extension worth $33.25 million, the team announced on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun says it's $4.75 per year and no signing bonuses.

He also gets a limited 5-team no trade clause that kicks in five years from now.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals and added 22 assists in 78 games last season but has been held pointless through six games this year. Tuch was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild in the summer of 2017.

Vegas will be back in action Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks.