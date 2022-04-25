Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is listed as day-to-day after sustaining an upper-body injury on Sunday against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced Monday.

Ovechkin was injured early in the third period of Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs, after he crashed into the boards while trying to beat goaltender Erik Kallgren on a breakaway.

#Caps captain Alex Ovechkin sustained an upper-body injury on Sunday versus Toronto and is listed as day-to-day. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 25, 2022

Ovechkin tripped over Kallgren’s stick after failing to score on the breakaway attempt. His left arm and shoulder made contact with the boards, and the 36-year-old remained on the ice for several seconds while the arena went silent.

“I think he skated into my stick and tripped on it, so, it was not my intention to trip him,” Kallgren said. “Obviously he was frustrated, but I didn’t I mean to trip him. I didn’t mean cause an injury, so I hope he’s fine.”

Before he could get medical attention, Ovechkin got to his feet and skated off the ice without his stick. He yelled at officials about no penalty being called on the play.

The consistently durable Russian superstar usually shakes off minor injuries and stays on the bench, as he did earlier in the night when he took a puck off his right shin. But Ovechkin went right down the tunnel this time and did not return.

“I’ve never met anyone tougher than that guy," said Washington winger T.J. Oshie, who scored and had another would-be goal taken off the board by a coach’s challenge. “We all hope he’s fine. I just talked to him and I think he’ll be all right. It’s always scary seeing ‘Big 8’ go down and lay on the ice. He’s a tough guy. But if there was anyone I would imagine wouldn’t miss any more time than he needs to, it’d be ‘8.’”

The Capitals have three games remaining in their season before the playoffs, starting Tuesday with the first of two games against the New York Islanders.