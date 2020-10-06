Washington Capitals defenceman Michal Kempny will miss the next 6-8 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

The team said he suffered the injury while training in his native Czech Republic.

Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny underwent a successful surgery to repair an Achilles tendon. Kempny sustained his injury while training in Czech Republic. Based on the nature of this injury, Kempny is expected to miss 6-8 months. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) October 6, 2020

The 30-year-old had three goals and 15 assists over 58 games this season, his third in Washington.

Kempny has two years left on his current contract with an average annual value of $2.5 million.

The Caps acquired Kempny from the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017-18 season en route to their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.