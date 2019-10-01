After a strong semi-final performance at the Shorty Jenkins Classic in mid-September, Ottawa's Team Rachel Homan ran the table in Saskatoon, Sask., to capture the Colonial Square Ladies Classic on Monday.

Skip Homan, third Emma Miskew, second Joanne Courtney, lead Lisa Weagle and alternate Ashley Quick went a perfect 6-0 over the four-day event, topping Japan's Tori Koana in the quarters, 3-2, Saskatoon's Sherry Anderson in the semis, 6-4, and Winnipeg's Tracy Fleury in the championship tilt, 8-3.

A perfect weekend in the Prairies! 🏆

Thanks to #Saskatoon (@NutanaCurling) for hosting this great @worldcurltour stop! Special thanks to @realashleyquick for subbing in for Joanne for a couple of games as Jo eases perfectly back into another busy season!

Next stop: Portage, MB! pic.twitter.com/Tw3Q2eKmm4 — Team Homan (@TeamHoman) September 30, 2019

It was payback of sorts for Team Homan as they fell to Fleury's squad in the semi-final at the Shorty Jenkins a few weeks back. Team Fleury defeated Team Jennifer Jones in the semis to get to the final.

Quick subbed in for Courtney for the semis and finals as the second makes her way back to full-time curling following the birth of her first child in July.

Michelle Englot, who is returning to curling after a brief retirement, posted a 2-3 record and missed the playoffs. Robyn Silvernagle also went 2-3 and was on the outside looking in for the playoffs.

Other events included Team Mary-Anne Arsenault and Stuart Thompson capturing the Curling Store Cashspiel in Lower Sackville, NS while Jermu Pollanen of Finland won the Tallinn Men's International Challenger in Tallinn, Estonia.