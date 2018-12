Wilson could join Hakstol's staff with Flyers

Long-time assistant coach Rick Wilson is a possibility to join Dave Hakstol's coaching staff with the Philadelphia Flyers, according to TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Wilson would replace Gord Murphy on Hakstol's staff after Murphy was fired last week.

