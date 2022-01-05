Thomas to return for 10th season with Blue Bombers

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Canadian defensive tackle Jake Thomas have agreed to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Thomas, 31, will return for his 10th season and is the club's longest serving player.

Thomas has recorded 129 defensive tackles, 22 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in 151 games played throughout his nine seasons with Winnipeg.

In 2021, he recorded four sacks and 15 defensive tackles in 14 regular season games. In the Blue Bombers post-season run, Thomas also registered a sack in the both the Western final and Grey Cup, while posting five tackles (four in the 108th Grey Cup) in those two games.

Thomas was originally drafted 29th overall by Winnipeg in the 2012 CFL Draft.

The Blue Bombers also announced the signings of American defensive tackle JoJo Wicker and Canadian defensive back Malcolm Thompson.



