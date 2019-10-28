Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry has been suspended two games for boarding Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington Saturday night during the Heritage Classic.

The incident occurred at the end of the second period where Lowry made contact with Kylington up high, sending him into the boards. Lowry was assessed a two-minute penalty on the play.

In 12 games so far this season, Lowry does not have a point. The 26-year-old put up 12 goals and 11 assists over 78 contests last year.

Winnipeg went on to win the Heritage Classic by a score of 2-1 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

They will be back in action Tuesday night in Anaheim against the Ducks.