WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given three more years to get the Winnipeg Jets back on a successful flight path.

The general manager confirmed his extension in a Monday press conference between exit meetings with players after the Jets missed the playoffs with a 39-32-11 record.

Cheveldayoff, 52, has been the team's only GM since the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011.

“There's obviously lots of work to do here to continue to move forward and try and push this forward," Cheveldayoff said.

“I'm just very fortunate that I have the opportunity and the confidence from ownership to move that forward."

The Jets missed the playoffs this season after making it to the post-season in four straight years, finishing eight points behind Nashville for the final Western Conference wild-card spot.

During Cheveldayoff's 11 years at the helm, the Jets have qualified for the post-season five times. Their best run was in 2017-18, when they made it to the conference final but lost to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Cheveldayoff has a lot on his to-do list, starting with a coaching decision.

Dave Lowry was named interim head coach after Paul Maurice resigned on Dec. 17, 2021.

Cheveldayoff said Lowry will be welcome to interview for the full-time position as the Jets conduct a search for Maurice's permanent replacement.

The Jets also have to address internal discontent after players expressed wide-ranging frustration after the team was eliminated from the playoffs.

Cheveldayoff was the Chicago Blackhawks assistant GM from 2009-11 before joining the Jets.

