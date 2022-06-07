Winnipeg Jets veteran Paul Stastny is looking to chase an elusive Stanley Cup as he prepares to hit the open market this summer at the age of 36.

Stastny, who re-signed with Winnipeg last July on a one-year $3.75 million deal, is slated to hit unrestricted free agency next month for the second straight year.

“I’m getting older in my career, so I don’t really have that much time left. So, really for us, it’s that I just want to win,” Stastny told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic. “It’s finding a good opportunity where you know you can help the team and you’re a good fit. Obviously, it’s always hard thinking like that because there’s so many good teams you just never know what happens throughout the year.

“But who is coaching the team and the style they play; I’ve been around long enough and understand the game now as far as what different coaches bring and which ones bring the best out of you. And which ones can help the team as well.’’

A veteran of 16 NHL seasons, Stastny enjoyed a renaissance year with Jets this year, topping the 20-goal mark for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign when he was with the Colorado Avalanche. The Quebec City, QC. native finished with 21 goals and 45 points in 71 games with the Jets, who missed the postseason for the first time since 2017.

Stastny, who has 284 goals and 800 points over 1,072 career games, said he intends to wait out the biggest moves of the off-season before signing his next deal.

“We know we’re going to wait until July 13 when free agency is, but a lot of things are going to happen,’’ he said. “You’re going to see where coaches go, you’re going to see trades being made, what players are being signed, stuff like that, which changes the dynamics. It’s really tough to kind of know what’s going to happen when you’re still over a month out. But as it gets closer, I’ll sit down with advisors, and we’ll figure it out.

“But situations like this, we normally wait last minute.’’

A second-round pick of the Avalanche in 2005, Stastny has also spent time with the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights, in addition to two stints with the Jets, since debuting in the league with Colorado in 2006.