Cheveldayoff explains decision to protect Stanley instead of DeMelo

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed defenceman Logan Stanley to a two-year, $1.8 million contract.

Stanley, a restricted free agent, made his NHL debut with the Jets this season. He posted one goal and four points in 37 games during the regular season, adding two goals and one assist in eight playoff games.

The 23-year-old was selected 18th overall by the Jets in the 2016 NHL Draft.