The Winnipeg Jets and forward Adam Lowry have agreed to a five-year, $16.25 million contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal has an average annual value of $3.25 million.

Key signing for the Winnipeg Jets. Adam Lowry, 5 years, $3.25 million aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 16, 2021

The 28-year-old has eight goals and 12 assists over 44 games with the Jets this season, his seventh year with the club.

Lowry has 65 goals and 78 assists over 452 career games with the Jets after Winnipeg selected him in the third-round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

The American is currently in the final year of a three-year, $8.75 million contract.