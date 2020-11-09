Jets sign No. 10 overall pick Perfetti to ELC

The Winnipeg Jets signed 2020 first-round pick Cole Perfetti to a three-year, entry-level contract on Monday.

Perfetti, selected 10th overall in last month's draft, will carry an average annual value of $1.66 million under the deal.

DETAILS ➡ https://t.co/Xdwhu3DeHR pic.twitter.com/rFcBmYEB1R — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 9, 2020

The 18-year-old posted 37 goals and 111 points in 61 games with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit last season.

Earlier this month, Perfetti was one of 47 players named to Hockey Canada's World Junior selection camp.