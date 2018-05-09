1h ago
Woe Canada: Why Price's performance is still key to Habs' success
TSN.ca Staff
Woe, Canada...
While the Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs punched their tickets to the Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, there were five Canadian teams on the outside looking in.
As the playoffs wind down and the anticipation and speculation surrounding the off-season builds, take a look at TSN Hockey's breakdown on what went wrong for each of these teams and where they must be fixed.
Today, a snapshot of the Montreal Canadiens: