The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year deal worth $1.725 million.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and added six assists over 45 games with the Penguins in 2020-21, his fourth year with the franchise.

Over 161 career games in Pittsburgh, Aston-Reese has tallied 27 goals with 24 assists.