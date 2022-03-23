The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) team with Sting and Darby Allin in an eight-man tornado tag-team match against the Andrade Family Office, plus the Jericho Appreciation Society's Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia take on John Silver and Alex Reynolds of the Dark Order and CM Punk makes his first appearance since the Revolution pay-per-view. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Eight-man tornado tag-team match: Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Sting and Darby Allin vs. Andrade Family Office (The Butcher, The Blade, Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) (w/ The Bunny and Jose the Assistant) - The feud between the Andrade Family Office and its former leader Matt Hardy enters a dangerous new phase on Wednesday night when the AFO takes on Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Sting and Darby Allin in an eight-man tornado tag match. The "tag" portion of the match is a bit of a misnomer because there aren't really any tags involved in a tornado match. All eight men are permitted to be in the ring at once and every competitor is considered legal, meaning that any member of the two teams is vulnerable for a pin fall. We recently saw another tornado tag in AEW with the trios team of Allin, Sting and Sammy Guevara defeated Matt Hardy, Andrade El Idolo and Kassidy at Revolution earlier this month. In fact, that match is what directly led to Hardy being booted from the then Hardy-Andrade Family Office. With brother Jeff in tow, Matt Hardy will now get another shot at the group that turned their backs on him, aided by Allin and Sting who have no love lost for the AFO. With so many moving parts, this match is likely to get out of control in a hurry. Which four men will emerge victorious?

--

Adam Cole (w/ Brandon Cutler) vs. Jay Lethal - It's a meeting of former Ring of Honor World Champions as Adam Cole meets a man he knows very well in Jay Lethal. Cole and Lethal have a long history together and have waged a number of battles over the years, but right now Lethal stands in Cole's way from another shot at "Hangman" Adam Page and the AEW World Championship. Cole and Lethal met for the first time over a decade ago when Lethal defeated Cole in a Proving Ground match at a Dec. 2011 ROH event. In 2016, Cole became ROH Champion for a second time when he defeated Lethal for the title at Death Before Dishonor XIV. Cole would go on to successfully defend his title against Lethal on three more occasions, including a four-corners match that also featured Hiroshi Tanahashi and Tetsuya Naito. While the two men are eminently familiar with one another, Wednesday's match will mark their first singles contest in over five years. Lethal has yet to grab a signature win in his short time in AEW, but what better way to get one than by defeating an old rival and helping to derail his world title push? Which of these old rivals will make a statement on Wednesday night?

--

Jericho Appreciation Society ("The Influencer" Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia) (w/ Jake Hager, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker) vs. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) - For the first time on Wednesday night, the rest of AEW gets a look at the Jericho Appreciation Society in action when its leader Chris Jericho teams up with Daniel Garcia to take on the Dark Order's Alex Reynolds and John Silver. While Silver and Reynolds have been tagging for years and are the more accomplished of the two teams, there's an implicit threat in the pairing of Jericho and Garcia. Still only 24, Garcia is one of AEW's best young wrestlers and the prospect of his already immense talent being shaped and guided by Jericho is one that should strike fear in the rest of the locker room. Championship gold doesn't seem like it's too far away from Garcia's grasp and who better to help get it around his waist than a seven-time world champion? Can Silver and Reynolds withstand what Jericho and Garcia are about to unleash?

--

"The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley (w/ William Regal) vs. The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) (w/ Julia Hart) - Speaking of dangerous tag teams, William Regal's duo of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley is in action once again on Wednesday after winning their debut match last week against Chuck Taylor and an impressive Wheeler YUTA. After the match, YUTA offered his hand to Regal, but was met with a slap in the face. Still, that didn't make YUTA flinch an inch as he got right back in Regal's face before being pulled away by Taylor. Danielson says that he's interested in helping mold the next generation and YUTA seems like the kind of person he's talking about, as do Wednesday night's opponents in Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison. There is familiarity between Moxley and Pillman with both men hailing from Cincinnati, but don't expect that to mean that Mox intends to go easy on him. Will the Varsity Blonds manage to make the same kind of impression that Wheeler YUTA did or will they run over by Mox and Danielson?

--

PLUS:

- CM Punk returns for the first time since his victory in a brutal dog collar match at Revolution

- We hear from Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the man who lost that dog collar match, as he addresses his actions from last week when he cost Wardlow the TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky