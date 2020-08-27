The man who has played in the most Premier League games won't be playing in another.

Former England midfielder Gareth Barry announced his retirement after 22 seasons on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Barry appeared in a record 653 Premier League games for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom. Barry spent the past three seasons with the Baggies, with the latter two coming in the Championship.

A product of the Brighton academy, Barry joined Villa in 1997 and made his Premier League debut in 1998.

After 12 seasons with Villa, Barry signed for City in 2009 in a £12 million move. In his four season at City, Barry won a Premier League title and an FA Cup.

Following a yearlong loan with Everton in 2013, he signed for the Toffees permanently the following season before moving on to West Brom five seasons later.

On top of the appearances record, Barry also holds the Premier League record for most bookings with 119. Wayne Rooney is the only other player to have reached 100.

Internationally, Barry was capped 53 times by the Three Lions and appeared at the 2010 World Cup.