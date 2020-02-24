Ducks send Grant to Flyers for Criscuolo and a 4th round pick

The Anaheim Ducks announced Monday that defencemen Cam Fowler and Erik Gudbranson will each miss at least two more weeks due to injuries.

Bob Murray on conference call with media reports that Cam Fowler (lower body) and Erik Gudbranson (upper body) will each be out two more weeks with injuries. — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 24, 2020

Fowler has been out since Feb. 17 due to a lower body injury. Gudbranson has been out since Feb. 7, when he left a game against Toronto with an upper body injury.

Fowler has played in 59 games so far this season for Anaheim, while Gudbranson has played in 44.

No exact timeline has been announced for either player's return.