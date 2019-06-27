What kind of salary will Panarin command? How many teams are willing to pay it?

Pending unrestricted free agent forward Artemi Panarin met with the New York Rangers on Wednesday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The Columbus Blue Jackets left winger and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who will also become a free agent on July 1, both met with the Florida Panthers earlier this week, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

If you’re scoring at home, Artemi Panarin spent time with the New York Rangers yesterday. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2019

NHL UFA speaking period opens Sunday. Coveted free agent goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and winger Artemi Panarin will be in FLA to meet with the Panthers on Monday. FLA would like to sign both but need a goalie more than a forward so the priority may be Bob. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2019

The 27-year-old Panarin scored 28 goals and posted a career-high 87 points in 79 games with Columbus this past season. He added five goals and 11 points in 10 playoffs games as the Blue Jackets picked up their first ever series victory, upsetting the Tampa Bay Lightning with a first-round sweep.

He spent the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets after being traded from the Chicago Blackhawks in the summer of 2017 for a package that included Brandon Saad.

After playing in the KHL from 2008-15, Panarin won the Calder Trophy with the Blackhawks in 2016 after scoring 30 goals and posting 77 points in his first NHL season.

The Russian winger has 116 goals and 320 points in 322 career NHL games.

Free agency opens July 1.