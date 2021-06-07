Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler was focusing on the positives Sunday with his team facing elimination Monday night in the second half of back-to-back games against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Jets trail the Canadiens 3-0 in their second-round series after a 5-1 loss on Sunday at the Bell Centre and are facing a must-win Game 4.

"I think it's great for us right now, to be honest with you," Wheeler said. "Having to sit in a hotel room all day tomorrow and stew on that one, you would have a lot of guys burning inside. … Hopefully we get a good feeling in our room and start to rebuild ourselves. We've got to win a hockey game, no different than it was today. We've got to win one game, and then we'll see what happens."

After being shut out in Game 2 on home ice, Adam Lowry beat Carey Price in the second period on Sunday to end his second-round streak at 99 minutes and 31 seconds.

Price owns a .938 save percentage in the postseason with a 1.97 goals-against average after posting a .901 save percentage in 25 regular-season games.

"It's nice to get one behind [Price]," Lowry said. "Earlier in the year, I think everybody was ready to run Carey out of town and he couldn't find his game. Now he's back to the form that they all expect. It's in our best interest to chip away at that confidence and you just continue to get bodies to the net. He's a world-class goalie for a reason."

After rallying from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Canadiens have yet to trail in their series against the Jets, who swept the Edmonton Oilers in the first round.

"We know we're in a nice little rhythm right now, but we went through this last series and we know how quickly these things can change," Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher said. "We obviously have the advantage right now, but you've got to make sure that you don't give the other team any life, any hope."