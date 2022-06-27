The Boston Bruins announced a multi-year extension for general manager Don Sweeney on Monday.

Sweeney, 55, has been in his role since before the 2015-2016 season.

"Under [Sweeney's] management, the Boston Bruins have been one of the winningest franchises in the league and a perennial playoff contender year in and year out," club CEO Charlie Jacobs said in a statement. "While we recognize there is work to be done to achieve the ultimate goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Boston, I'm confident that Don's commitment to being best-in-class on and off the ice will help us climb that mountain once again."

A native of St. Stephen, NB, Sweeney joined the Bruins' front office in 2006 as director of player development and has held a number of other roles prior to succeeding Peter Chiarelli in 2015 as the eighth GM in club history. Sweeney won the NHL's General Manager of the Year Award in 2019.

"Having had the pleasure of working closely with Don for more than a decade, I've seen firsthand his tireless work ethic when it comes to all facets of front office management," Bruins president Cam Neely said in a statement. "He remains committed to doing whatever it takes to give the Boston Bruins the best chance to win every season. I look forward to continuing to work with Don as we endeavor to bring another championship to this city and our fans."

As a player, Sweeney appeared in 1,115 career games over 16 seasons, 15 with the Bruins and a final season with the Dallas Stars in 2003-2004.

Sweeney was a member of the Canada team that won gold at the 1997 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Finland.