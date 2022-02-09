Tuukka Rask's return to the Boston Bruins appear to have been short lived.

According to Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, the Bruins do not expect Rask to play again due to lingering issues from off-season hip surgery.

Shinzawa adds that Rask, who is currently on injured reserve after appearing in four games last months, is weighing retirement.

Tuukka Rask's comeback is not expected to continue. https://t.co/tpXfMxqxUr — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) February 9, 2022

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy declined to give an update on Rask after the team's loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

“I think that’s for Tuukka to comment on his stature,” Cassidy said. “So, if he has something to say I think I’ll leave it to him.”

The 34-year-old goaltender signed a prorated one-year, $1 million deal to return to the Bruins on Jan. 11. He made his first start of the season on Jan. 13, making 25 saves in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rask last played on Jan. 24, allowing five goals on 27 shots against the Anaheim Ducks. He is 2-2 this season with a .844 save percentage and a 4.29 goals-against average.

He had a 15-5-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA last season, his 14th season in the NHL. He had 6-4 record in the postseason with a .919 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against average.

In 540 career NHL starts Rask holds a 306-163-66 record with a 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage. He holds the Bruins' franchise record for most games played and wins by a goaltender.