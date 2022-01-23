21m ago
Bills' Davis scores four touchdown, makes postseason history
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis has made NFL postseason history. Davis became the first player in NFL History with four receiving TD in a playoff game.
TSN.ca Staff
Must See: Davis catches fourth TD for Bills in unreal back-and-forth with Chiefs
