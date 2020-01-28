54m ago
Sabres' Ullmark leaves game with injury
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark has left Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators with an apparent right leg injury.
TSN.ca Staff
The incident occurred midway through the second period. The 26-year-old goaltender needed to be helped off the ice and was putting no pressure on his right leg.
In 32 games this season, Ullmark has 16 wins and 13 losses with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.