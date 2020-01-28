Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark has left Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators with an apparent right leg injury.

Linus Ullmark has left the game with an injury. Carter Hutton is now in net. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 29, 2020

The incident occurred midway through the second period. The 26-year-old goaltender needed to be helped off the ice and was putting no pressure on his right leg.

In 32 games this season, Ullmark has 16 wins and 13 losses with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.