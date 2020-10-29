3h ago
Sabres sign RFA Olofsson to two-year deal
The Buffalo Sabres signed restricted free agent Victor Olofsson to a two-year, $6.1 million contract on Thursday, avoiding arbitration. The contract will carry an average annual value of $3.05 million.
TSN.ca Staff
Poulin: Hall, Sabres both have something to prove with one-year, $8 million deal
The Buffalo Sabres signed restricted free agent Victor Olofsson to a two-year, $6.1 million contract on Thursday, avoiding arbitration.
The contract will carry an average annual value of $3.05 million.
Olofsson is coming off a breakout season in which he posted 20 goals and 42 points in 54 games.
A seventh-round pick of the Sabres in 2014, Olofsson made his NHL debut during the 2018-19 season, posting two goals and four points in six games.
The 25-year-old spent five seasons playing in Sweden before making the move to North America in 2018.