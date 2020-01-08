1h ago
Flames sign D Andersson to 6-year extension
The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year contract extension, with a $4.55 million AAV.
TSN.ca Staff
Andersson, 23, is in his second full season with the Flames. In 44 games this year, he has recorded three goals and 12 points.
He was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) by Calgary at the 2015 NHL Draft.