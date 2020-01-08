The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Rasmus Andersson to a six-year contract extension, with a $4.55 million AAV.

6⃣ more years with Raz!



The #Flames have signed @RAndersson19 to a six-year contract extension! https://t.co/ateKCFFqVd — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 9, 2020

Andersson, 23, is in his second full season with the Flames. In 44 games this year, he has recorded three goals and 12 points.

He was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) by Calgary at the 2015 NHL Draft.