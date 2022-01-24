The Calgary Stampeders agreed to a new contract with Canadian offensive lineman Zack Williams on Monday.

Williams, 24, had been eligible to become a free agent in February.

The Winnipeg native appeared in all 14 regular-season games for Calgary in 2021, including 13 starts.

Williams is the fifth veteran offensive lineman to sign with the Stampeders this off-season, joining a group that includes holdovers Julian Good-Jones, Sean McEwen and Ryan Sceviour as well as the returning Derek Dennis, who had two previous stints in Calgary.

“We feel the offensive line will again be a strength for us in 2022 and after establishing himself as a starter last season, Zack should be a big part of that unit,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said.

“I was very pleased with Zack’s progress in 2021 and look forward to seeing him continue to develop and further raise his game.”

Williams is looking forward to a successful season in Calgary.

“I’m thankful to the Stampeders organization for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to the season,” said Williams. “I believe we have the players and coaches in place to be a serious contender for the Grey Cup.”

Williams was drafted in the third round by the Stampeders in 2019.