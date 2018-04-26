TORONTO — Canadian international Scott Arfield is set to leave Burnley for Glasgow Rangers.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirmed the move and the Scottish Sun reported that Arfield, whose contract with the English Premier League side expires at the end of the season, has agreed to a three-year deal with Rangers. Scottish reports say Rangers plan to announce Arfield's signing before Sunday's Old Firm clash at Celtic.

"Rangers contacted the club, through the right channels, to speak about Scotty," said Dyche, who brought Arfield to Burnley. "He wanted a new challenge and the Rangers' one is an inviting one for him. He was a Rangers fan as a kid and also this a really good opportunity for him."

A native of Livingston, Scotland, Arfield qualifies to play for Canada through his Toronto-born father. Arfield's grandfather was in the military and was briefly stationed in Canada.

The 29-year-old Arfield debuted for Canada in March 2016 and has won 12 caps for Canada.

Dyche called Arfield "a big part of our successes."

"Scotty has been an amazing servant to us, the way he conducts himself as a professional, the way he is around the community when needed to be, and then on the pitch he has been a very important player for the number of years he’s been with us," Dyche was quoted on the Burnley website.

"We are always respectful of our players and we're not going to jeopardize anything in their future if something that comes along that's to their benefit and Scotty feels this one is."