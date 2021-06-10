Ahead of a key board of governors meeting on Monday, the Canadian Football League Players' Association passed amendments for the 2021 season to the current collective bargaining agreement, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

According to TSN's Dave Naylor, amendments include no preseason, practice rosters expanded by five players for as long as border/quarantine restrictions remain, rosters reduced from 46 to max of 44 as well as one global player per team in addition to two quarterbacks.

Naylor also notes that the CFL may add two playoffs teams if they are unable to start on Aug. 5 and the regular season needs to be shortened.

Naylor also reports that in order for games to take place this season, 35 per cent of a stadium's capacity must be open to fans.

However, Lalji says that it's unlikely the CFL will have official assurances on the percentage of fans in the stands from any province by Monday.

The Canadian Football League BOG will vote on ratification on a call set for Monday. Also on that Monday call will be a vote on the proposed 14-game season with an Aug. 5 start date. Under the delayed season proposal, the Grey Cup, originally set for Nov. 21, would be pushed back until Dec. 12 in Hamilton.

“Aug. 5 is based on a lot of conversations with public health authorities that we would have a lot more information and will see a real decline as this third wave passes through,” commissioner Randy Ambrosie said earlier in the spring. “With more and more people getting vaccinated, there’s a lot of indication that early June will give us more information for a final decision to go."

Should the proposal be ratified, a 2021 CFL schedule would be immediately forthcoming.