Davies named Bundesliga rookie of the month

Canadian international Alphonso Davies has won the Bundesliga Rookie Award for May.

The 19-year-old Bayern Munich fullback beat out Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram and RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

Davies was involved in Robert Lewandowski's decisive goal in Bayern's 2-1 DFB Pokal semifinal victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Earlier in the month, he scored against Fortuna Duesseldorf and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Veteran Bayern forward Thomas Muller dubbed the Canadian the "FC Bayern Road Runner" because of his blistering speed.

Voting for the award is split between fans (40 percent), clubs (30 percent) and media (30 percent).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2020.