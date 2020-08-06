The Canadian Junior Football League has cancelled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league made the announcement Thursday on its Twitter page.

"The Canadian Junior Football League has determined that it is not feasible to operate a regular season or playoffs for the 2020 season," it said in a statement. "Our focus and attention will now be on our return to play plan for the 2021 season."

Commissioner Jim Pankovich said safety remains the league's top priority.

"It is very disappointing to make this announcement today," Pankovich said in the statement. "But our priority is the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and team administrators."

The league said it has followed all public-health guidelines during the pandemic and continues to support them. However, "at this stage, return to play guidelines do not allow for large enough gatherings to make training and competition safe for our athletes.

"Despite our hope that the situation in Canada would improve and allow for the CJFL to proceed with the 2020 season, the health and safety challenges stemming from COVID-19 and the ongoing risk to our players, coaches and staffs make it unfeasible for the CJFL teams to compete in 2020."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.