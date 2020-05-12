What could other sports learn from UFC 249 for when they return?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Canadian bantamweight Sarah (Cheesecake) Moras made weight Tuesday in advance of her fight with American Sijara (Sarj) Eubanks on a televised UFC card Wednesday.

Both fighters weighed in at 136 pounds.

Moras missed weight at UFC 242 in September, when she came in two pounds over the limit at 138 pounds ahead of her TKO win over Georgia's Liana (She Wolf) Jojua in Abu Dhabi.

A native of Kelowna, B.C., who makes her home in Las Vegas, Moras said she started her fight camp 15 pounds lighter this time.

All of the fighters on Wednesday's card made weight with the exception of Karl Roberson, who tipped the scales at 187.5 pounds — 1.5 pounds over the maximum for middleweight non-title bouts.

Roberson will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to opponent Marvin Vettori, who weighed in at 186 pounds.

Wednesday's main event sees Anthony (Lionheart) Smith, ranked third among light-heavyweight contenders, against No. 8 Glover Teixeira. Smith weighed in at 205 pounds while Teixeira was 205.5 pounds.

Moras (6-5-0) and Eubanks (4-4-0) were slated to meet at UFC 249, originally scheduled for April 18 in Brooklyn and then Lemoore, Calif., as the promoter looked for a place to stage the fight during the pandemic.

UFC 249 eventually happened Saturday in Jacksonville. Moras's bout against Eubanks was shifted to Wednesday in the second of three cards in a week at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, home of the ECHL Jacksonville Icemen.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 12, 2020.