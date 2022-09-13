Canadians in the NFL: Holland picks off Jones in Dolphins' win over Pats Coquitlam, BC., native Jevon Holland executed the tip drill perfectly as he hauled in a batted ball from teammate Xavian Howard to intercept a pass from Mac Jones in the Miami Dolphins 20-7 win over the New England Patriots. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Chase Claypool Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 RECEPTIONS 4

YARDS 18

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Abbotsford

COLLEGE Notre Dame

DRAFT 2020 Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hauled in four receptions for 18 yards and led the Steelers' backfield with 36 rushing yards on six touches in a dramatic 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chuba Hubbard Carolina Panthers 2022 RUSH 1

YARDS 3

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Edmonton

COLLEGE Okla. State

DRAFT 2021 Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns The 23-year-old Edmonton, Alta., native had a quiet day to open his second season in the NFL, rushing only for three yards on a carry in the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Jevon Holland Miami Dolphins 2022 TACKLES 3

SACKS 0

INTs 1

BORN Coquitlam

COLLEGE Oregon

DRAFT 2021 Week 1 vs. New England Patriots Holland, 22, recorded an interception off a batted ball and a trio of tackles in the Miami Dolphins 20-7 win over their AFC East rival New England Patriots.

Neville Gallimore Dallas Cowboys 2022 TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

BORN Ottawa

COLLEGE Oklahoma

DRAFT 2020 Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers The 25-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded a tackle and logged 22 defensive snaps in the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

John Metchie III Houston Texans 2022 RECEPTIONS 0

YARDS 0

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Taiwan

COLLEGE Alabama

DRAFT 2022 Metchie III to miss 2022 season Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

Brent Urban Baltimore Ravens TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Mississauga

COLLEGE Virginia

DRAFT 2014 Week 1 vs. New York Jets A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont, the 31-year-old Urban recorded 25 snaps on defence and eight snaps on special teams for the Baltimore Ravens in their 24-9 win over the New York Jets.

Carter O'Donnell Indianapolis Colts 2022 GAMES 0

BORN Alberta

COLLEGE Alberta

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta, native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.

Nathan Shepherd New York Jets 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Ajax

COLLEGE Fort Hayes St.

DRAFT 2018 Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont., logged 19 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps for the New York Jets in their 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

David Onyemata New Orleans Saints TACKLES 1

SACKS 0

BORN Nigeria

COLLEGE Manitoba

DRAFT 2016 Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons Onyemata, 23, recorded a tackle in the New Orleans Saints' dramatic 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Lagos, Nigera native and product of the University of Manitoba played 47 snaps on defence and seven snaps on special teams.

Deane Leonard Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Calgary

COLLEGE Ole Miss

DRAFT 2022 Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders The 22-year-old rookie from Calgary, Alta., logged 15 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tevaughn Campbell Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Toronto

COLLEGE Regina

DRAFT Undrafted 2022 Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve. The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Christian Covington Los Angeles Chargers 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Vancouver

COLLEGE Rice

DRAFT 2015 2022 Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster.

Joshua Palmer Los Angeles Chargers 2022 RECEPTIONS 3

YARDS 5

TOUCHDOWNS 0

BORN Brampton

COLLEGE Tennessee

DRAFT 2021 Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders The 23-year-old from Brampton, Ont., reeled in three receptions for five yards in the Los Angeles Chargers 24-19 win over their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Alaric Jackson Los Angeles Rams GAMES 1

BORN Windsor

COLLEGE Iowa

DRAFT Undrafted Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native logged a pair of snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Michael Hoecht Los Angeles Rams 2022 TACKLES 0

SACKS 0

BORN Oakville

COLLEGE Brown

DRAFT Undrafted Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native logged a defensive snap and 19 special teams snaps in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills 31-10.

Benjamin St-Juste Washington Commanders 2022 TACKLES 4

SACKS 0

INTs 0

BORN Montreal

COLLEGE Minnesota

DRAFT 2021 Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., tallied four tackles and a hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the Washington Commanders for the franchise' first win under the new name.