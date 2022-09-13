1h ago
Canadians in the NFL: Holland picks off Jones in Dolphins' win over Pats
Coquitlam, BC., native Jevon Holland executed the tip drill perfectly as he hauled in a batted ball from teammate Xavian Howard to intercept a pass from Mac Jones in the Miami Dolphins 20-7 win over the New England Patriots. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.
Patriots' offence shows concerning signs in Week 1 loss to Dolphins
Chase Claypool
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS4
-
YARDS18
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNAbbotsford
-
COLLEGENotre Dame
-
DRAFT2020
Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Chuba Hubbard
Carolina Panthers
2022
-
RUSH1
-
YARDS3
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNEdmonton
-
COLLEGEOkla. State
-
DRAFT2021
Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns
Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
2022
-
TACKLES3
-
SACKS0
-
INTs1
-
BORNCoquitlam
-
COLLEGEOregon
-
DRAFT2021
Week 1 vs. New England Patriots
Neville Gallimore
Dallas Cowboys
2022
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEOklahoma
-
DRAFT2020
Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
John Metchie III
Houston Texans
2022
-
RECEPTIONS0
-
YARDS0
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNTaiwan
-
COLLEGEAlabama
-
DRAFT2022
Metchie III to miss 2022 season
Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.
Brent Urban
Baltimore Ravens
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNMississauga
-
COLLEGEVirginia
-
DRAFT2014
Week 1 vs. New York Jets
Carter O'Donnell
Indianapolis Colts
2022
-
GAMES0
-
BORNAlberta
-
COLLEGEAlberta
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Nathan Shepherd
New York Jets
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNAjax
-
COLLEGEFort Hayes St.
-
DRAFT2018
Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens
David Onyemata
New Orleans Saints
-
TACKLES1
-
SACKS0
-
BORNNigeria
-
COLLEGEManitoba
-
DRAFT2016
Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Deane Leonard
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNCalgary
-
COLLEGEOle Miss
-
DRAFT2022
Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Tevaughn Campbell
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNToronto
-
COLLEGERegina
-
DRAFTUndrafted
2022
Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve.
The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
Christian Covington
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNVancouver
-
COLLEGERice
-
DRAFT2015
2022
Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster.
Joshua Palmer
Los Angeles Chargers
2022
-
RECEPTIONS3
-
YARDS5
-
TOUCHDOWNS0
-
BORNBrampton
-
COLLEGETennessee
-
DRAFT2021
Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Alaric Jackson
Los Angeles Rams
-
GAMES1
-
BORNWindsor
-
COLLEGEIowa
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills
Michael Hoecht
Los Angeles Rams
2022
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
BORNOakville
-
COLLEGEBrown
-
DRAFTUndrafted
Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills
Benjamin St-Juste
Washington Commanders
2022
-
TACKLES4
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNMontreal
-
COLLEGEMinnesota
-
DRAFT2021
Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jesse Luketa
Arizona Cardinals
2022 STATS
-
TACKLES0
-
SACKS0
-
INTs0
-
BORNOttawa
-
COLLEGEPenn State
-
DRAFT2022