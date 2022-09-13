1h ago

Canadians in the NFL: Holland picks off Jones in Dolphins' win over Pats

Coquitlam, BC., native Jevon Holland executed the tip drill perfectly as he hauled in a batted ball from teammate Xavian Howard to intercept a pass from Mac Jones in the Miami Dolphins 20-7 win over the New England Patriots. Follow weekly performances and the latest news on Canadians in the National Football League all season long right here on TSN.ca.

Patriots' offence shows concerning signs in Week 1 loss to Dolphins

Chase Claypool
Chase Claypool

Pittsburgh Steelers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    4
  • YARDS
    18
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Abbotsford
  • COLLEGE
    Notre Dame
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The 24-year-old former second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft hauled in four receptions for 18 yards and led the Steelers' backfield with 36 rushing yards on six touches in a dramatic 23-20 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals. 
Chuba Hubbard
Chuba Hubbard

Carolina Panthers

2022

  • RUSH
    1
  • YARDS
    3
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Edmonton
  • COLLEGE
    Okla. State
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

The 23-year-old Edmonton, Alta., native had a quiet day to open his second season in the NFL, rushing only for three yards on a carry in the Carolina Panthers' loss to the Cleveland Browns. 
Jevon Holland
Jevon Holland

Miami Dolphins

2022

  • TACKLES
    3
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    1
  • BORN
    Coquitlam
  • COLLEGE
    Oregon
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 1 vs. New England Patriots

Holland, 22, recorded an interception off a batted ball and a trio of tackles in the Miami Dolphins 20-7 win over their AFC East rival New England Patriots. 
Neville Gallimore
Neville Gallimore

Dallas Cowboys

2022

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Oklahoma
  • DRAFT
    2020

Week 1 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 25-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., recorded a tackle and logged 22 defensive snaps in the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. 
John Metchie III
John Metchie III

Houston Texans

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    0
  • YARDS
    0
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Taiwan
  • COLLEGE
    Alabama
  • DRAFT
    2022

Metchie III to miss 2022 season

Metchie III, 22, announced before the start of the season that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and will miss the 2022 season. The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont. He played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the following 2021 season, Metchie III again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners. 

 

Brent Urban
Brent Urban

Baltimore Ravens

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Mississauga
  • COLLEGE
    Virginia
  • DRAFT
    2014

Week 1 vs. New York Jets

A product of the University of Virginia and a native of Mississauga, Ont, the 31-year-old Urban recorded 25 snaps on defence and eight snaps on special teams for the Baltimore Ravens in their 24-9 win over the New York Jets. 
Carter O’Donnell
Carter O'Donnell

Indianapolis Colts

2022

  • GAMES
    0
  • BORN
    Alberta
  • COLLEGE
    Alberta
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

O’Donnell, 23, is in his second year with the Indianapolis Colts after being signed by them as an undrafted free agent. The Red Deer, Alta, native and product of the University of Alberta is currently on the Colts' practice squad.   
Nathan Shepherd
Nathan Shepherd

New York Jets

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Ajax
  • COLLEGE
    Fort Hayes St.
  • DRAFT
    2018

Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The 28-year-old from Ajax Ont., logged 19 defensive snaps and eight special teams snaps for the New York Jets in their 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
David Onyemata
David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints

  • TACKLES
    1
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Nigeria
  • COLLEGE
    Manitoba
  • DRAFT
    2016

Week 1 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Onyemata, 23, recorded a tackle in the New Orleans Saints' dramatic 27-26 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Lagos, Nigera native and product of the University of Manitoba played 47 snaps on defence and seven snaps on special teams. 
Deane Leonard
Deane Leonard

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Calgary
  • COLLEGE
    Ole Miss
  • DRAFT
    2022

Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The 22-year-old rookie from Calgary, Alta., logged 15 snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Chargers 24-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. 
Tevaughn Campbell
Tevaughn Campbell

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Toronto
  • COLLEGE
    Regina
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

2022

Campbell, 29, was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers after battling a knee injury. Campbell went unclaimed and has reverted to the Chargers' injured reserve. 

The University of Regina product played seven games for the Chargers in 2021, recording 40 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery. 

Christian Covington
Christian Covington

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Vancouver
  • COLLEGE
    Rice
  • DRAFT
    2015

2022

Covington, 28, was selected by the Houston Texans with the 216th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, where he spent four seasons (2015-18) before stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2019) and Cincinnati Bengals (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). The Vancouver, BC., native is currently on the Chargers' practice roster. 

Josh Palmer
Joshua Palmer

Los Angeles Chargers

2022

  • RECEPTIONS
    3
  • YARDS
    5
  • TOUCHDOWNS
    0
  • BORN
    Brampton
  • COLLEGE
    Tennessee
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The 23-year-old from Brampton, Ont., reeled in three receptions for five yards in the Los Angeles Chargers 24-19 win over their AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders. 
Alaric Jackson
Alaric Jackson

Los Angeles Rams

  • GAMES
    1
  • BORN
    Windsor
  • COLLEGE
    Iowa
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills

The 24-year-old Windsor, Ont., native logged a pair of snaps on special teams in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.  
Michael Hoecht
Michael Hoecht

Los Angeles Rams

2022

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • BORN
    Oakville
  • COLLEGE
    Brown
  • DRAFT
    Undrafted

Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills

The 24-year-old Oakville, Ont., native logged a defensive snap and 19 special teams snaps in the Los Angeles Rams' Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills 31-10. 
Benjamin St-Juste and Trevor Lawrence
Benjamin St-Juste

Washington Commanders

2022

  • TACKLES
    4
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Montreal
  • COLLEGE
    Minnesota
  • DRAFT
    2021

Week 1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The 25-year-old from Montreal, Que., tallied four tackles and a hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the Washington Commanders for the franchise' first win under the new name. 
Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa

Arizona Cardinals

2022 STATS

  • TACKLES
    0
  • SACKS
    0
  • INTs
    0
  • BORN
    Ottawa
  • COLLEGE
    Penn State
  • DRAFT
    2022

2022

The 23-year-old Ottawa, Ont., native was selected in the seventh round (256th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals out of Penn State and is currently on the Cardinals' practice roster. 