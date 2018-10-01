Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber has been named as the 30th captain in franchise history.

You can watch Weber speak live on the honour at 2pm et/11am pt. on TSN.ca

The 33-year-old replaces Max Pacioretty, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 10.

Weber served as captain of the Nashville Predators from 2010 to 2016 before getting dealt to Montreal for fellow blue-liner P.K. Subban.

The native of Sicamous, B.C., was an alternate captain with the Canadiens over the last two seasons.

Weber underwent off-season knee surgery and isn't expected back in the lineup until at least December.

Paul Byron and Brendan Gallagher will serve as alternate captains for the Canadiens in 2018-19.

A six-time all-star and two-time Olympic gold medallist, Weber is the 25th Canadian-born player to captain Montreal, and the first since Vincent Damphousse from 1996 to 1999.

He has 189 goals and 312 assists in 867 career games with Nashville and Montreal.

Weber was also the 2016 recipient of the Mark Messier Leadership Award.