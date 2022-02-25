Price 'progressing well' but won't be on the ice this upcoming week

The Montreal Canadiens announced a slew of updates on players who have been sidelined for various reasons.

The biggest of which is that Carey Price is 'progressing well' but despite the progress the goaltender won't be getting on the ice this upcoming week.

Son entraînement hors glace progresse bien et il va mieux. Il n'est pas encore prêt à retourner sur la patinoire pour la semaine à venir.



His off-ice rehab is progressing and he's doing better, but he's not ready to return to the ice for the coming week. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Jonathan Drouin is also making progress in recovering from an upper-body injury but isn't ready to get back in the lineup so the new dad won't be travelling to Ottawa with the Habs for Saturday night's game against the Senators.

Drouin a recommencé à patiner hier et progresse, mais ne sera pas du voyage à Ottawa.



Drouin started skating yesterday and he's progressing, but he won't travel to Ottawa. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Jake Allen has been recovering from a lower-body injury and while the goaltender is making progress he won't be back in the lineup just yet, he is however returning to practice.

A recommencé l'entraînement sur glace hier et il progresse.



He started practicing again yesterday and he's progressing. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Friday brought good news for the Canadiens and Josh Anderson. The forward was able to participate in a full team practice and the team says he should be in the lineup against Ottawa Saturday.

A pris part à un entraînement complet aujourd'hui et devrait être de la formation samedi à Ottawa.



He participated in the full practice today and should be in the lineup against Ottawa on Saturday. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Mathieu Perreault has been sidelined with a lower-body injury but was able to participate in a full practice Friday and the team considers him day-to-day at the moment.

A pris part à un entraînement complet aujourd'hui. Son cas est encore évalué au quotidien.



He participated in the full practice today and he's day-to-day. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Joel Edmundson is also progressing towards a return to the lineup but is still not ready for game action. The defenceman was able to participate in practice, without contact.

S'est entraîné avec l'équipe (sans contact). Il progresse et voyagera avec le Club à Ottawa, mais ne jouera pas.



He practiced with the team (no contact) and will travel to Ottawa, but won't play. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Edmundson will travel to Ottawa with the team but won't play.

Paul Byron will continue to be sidelined with an upper-body injury. He is making progress but the team has no timetable for his return.

Est blessé au haut du corps. Il se sent mieux et reçoit des traitements, mais aucun échéancier n'a encore été établi dans son cas.



He has an upper-body injury, but he's receiving treatment and feeling better. No timeline for his return has been established. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Joel Armia is progressing and was able to practice with the team, without contact, and is considered day-to-day.

A patiné avec l'équipe (sans contact). Son cas est évalué au quotidien, mais il ne jouera pas samedi à Ottawa.



He practiced with the team (no contact) and is day-to-day, but he won't play on Saturday in Ottawa. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 25, 2022

Armia won't be available to play Saturday against the Senators.

Corey Schueneman was in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol but has been released and it cleared to return to practice with the team.