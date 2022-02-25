2h ago
Price 'progressing well' but won't be on the ice this upcoming week
Habs say Price is 'progressing well'; Won't be on the ice this upcoming week
The Montreal Canadiens announced a slew of updates on players who have been sidelined for various reasons.
The biggest of which is that Carey Price is 'progressing well' but despite the progress the goaltender won't be getting on the ice this upcoming week.
Jonathan Drouin is also making progress in recovering from an upper-body injury but isn't ready to get back in the lineup so the new dad won't be travelling to Ottawa with the Habs for Saturday night's game against the Senators.
Jake Allen has been recovering from a lower-body injury and while the goaltender is making progress he won't be back in the lineup just yet, he is however returning to practice.
Friday brought good news for the Canadiens and Josh Anderson. The forward was able to participate in a full team practice and the team says he should be in the lineup against Ottawa Saturday.
Mathieu Perreault has been sidelined with a lower-body injury but was able to participate in a full practice Friday and the team considers him day-to-day at the moment.
Joel Edmundson is also progressing towards a return to the lineup but is still not ready for game action. The defenceman was able to participate in practice, without contact.
Edmundson will travel to Ottawa with the team but won't play.
Paul Byron will continue to be sidelined with an upper-body injury. He is making progress but the team has no timetable for his return.
Joel Armia is progressing and was able to practice with the team, without contact, and is considered day-to-day.
Armia won't be available to play Saturday against the Senators.
Corey Schueneman was in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol but has been released and it cleared to return to practice with the team.